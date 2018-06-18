Dental Chair Market Growth, Forecasts and Investment Report

The Dental Chair Market report published by Market Data Forecast provides a detailed account of the Market Trends via Customized Research presented as Strategic Analyses, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, etc.

According to the report the Dental Chair Market is estimated to be USD xx million in 2016 and predicted to rise to USD xx million by 2021 with a CAGR of xx%. The market is segmented by Source (Powered and Manual), by Type of Product (Examination Dental Chairs, Oral Surgery Dental Chairs, Orthodontic Dental Chairs, and Portable Dental Chairs), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers ).Further the market is also geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.

Increase in the prevalence of oral (gum and teeth) diseases is the major driving factor. Also advancements in the medical and healthcare infrastructure have further propelled the market growth. However, the lack of ergonomic features may prove to be a constraint.

Based on Type of Product the market is segmented into Examination Dental Chairs, Oral Surgery Dental Chairs, Orthodontic Dental Chairs, and Portable Dental Chairs. Oral surgery dental chairs have high demand from consumers and thus have largest market chair.

In terms of geography Europe accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The reasons for the same are increasing number of patients suffering from tooth and gum-related problems.

Dexta Corp., Dome Inc., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Danaher, A dec Inc., DentalEZ Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Technodent, and Forest Dental are the key players in the global Dental Chair market.

