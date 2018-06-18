Commercial Direct Launches New Investment Property Loans Website

MIAMI – (June 18, 2018) – Commercial Direct, a new division of Silver Hill Funding, a commercial mortgage lender, today announced its official launch of a new educational website InvestmentProperty.Loans to help reach potential real estate investors who are looking to obtain the right commercial loan for investment property purposes.

For many real estate investors, securing the needed amount in funding with favorable terms presents a major obstacle between them and their long-term goals. As a result, more of these real estate investors are turning online to screen various lenders and do as much research as possible to ensure they’re making the correct decision when selecting a lender for their investment property.

InvestmentProperty.Loans was launched as an avenue for Commercial Direct to reach these real estate investors as they turn to the internet to search for the best possible investment property loan. The website will provide potential investors with useful tips and insight via social media and other relevant, niche websites.

Commercial Direct’s solutions help real estate investors as they seek funding for the following property types:

• Multifamily

• Mixed-Use

• Restaurant/Bar

• Office

• Retail

• Automotive

• Daycare Center

• Mobile Home Park

• Self-Storage

• Warehouse

• Duplex, Triplex, Fourplex

• PUD

Real estate investors can learn more by visiting www.investmentproperty.loans.

About Commercial Direct

Commercial Direct is a division of Silver Hill Funding, LLC, a direct commercial mortgage lender that provides investors and small business owners with customizable commercial mortgages tailored to fit their unique needs. Commercial Direct’s online loan customizer enables borrowers to adjust numerous aspects of their loans to finance commercial real estate or multi-unit properties starting at $250,000. More information and online Commercial Direct mortgage loans are available at www.CommercialDirect.com.

