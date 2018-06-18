Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by equipment (paint inspection equipment, vehicle emission test system, digital battery, wheel alignment tester), product (diagnostic scan tool technology, equipment, software, repair) vehicle (commercial vehicles and passenger car) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Softing AG, Hickok Incorporated, Actia SA, Snap on Incorporated, AVL List GmbH, and Kpit Technologies. According to report the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Automotive diagnostic scan tools market value represent substantial growth in upcoming years because of increasing number of vehicle in operations

Automotive diagnostic scan tool is an electronic tool usedtointerface, diagnose, and sometimes reprogram vehicle control modules.The major advantage of diagnostic scan tools is that it is easy to identify the fault and repair more quickly. The key function of the automotive diagnostic scan tools is to identify the fault in vehicles. Increase in production and usage of vehicles in automobile industry is the factor driving the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. Additionally, implementation of new communication technology within the automotive scanned tools is likely to fuel the diagnostic scan software. However, limited presence of skilled workers and high cost of tools are the major factors hampering the growth of the market. On other hand, increased complexity of automated system architecture is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.The significance of diagnostic scan tools in automobiles is increasing rapidly owing to the shift of consumer’s preference from manual to sophisticated automated diagnostics systems.The key players of global automotive diagnostic scan tools market are Denso Corp., SPX Corp., and Snap-On Inc. Furthermore, the companies operating in this market focus on strategic alliances and collaborations to expand their businesses, for instance, KPIT has collaborated with SAP India for the adoption of transformation technology. Among the geographies, North America dominated the automotive diagnostic scan tool market followed by Europe.Advanced automotive diagnostics scan tools are largely in demand in North American regions.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive diagnostic scan tools market covers segments such as equipment type, product type and vehicle type. The equipment type segments include automotive paint inspection equipment, vehicle emission test system, digital battery tester, wheel alignment tester and handheld tread depth. On the basis of product type the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is categorized into automotive diagnostic scan tool technology, diagnostic equipment (hardware), diagnostic software and repair & diagnostic data. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the automotive diagnostic scan tools market is segmented as commercial vehicles and passenger car.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market such as, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Softing AG, Hickok Incorporated, Actia SA, Snap on Incorporated, AVL List GmbH, and Kpit Technologies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive diagnostic scan tools Market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive diagnostic scan tools Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive diagnostic scan tools Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.