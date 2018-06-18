Achea Redd Takes on Stigmas Surrounding Mental Health in New Project

Real Girls F.A.R.T. Creates New Digital Programming to Encourage Mental Health Discussion Amongst Women.

Columbus, OH – Breaking News – Real Girls FART! Girls break wind, cut the cheese, and let ‘em rip—just like men. Everyone knows this is true, yet, women still feel a need to hide it. Despite being human and natural, farting has been deemed inappropriate and negative. Sadly, the same seems to also be true for mental health challenges — but luckily, Achea Redd and Real Girls F.A.R.T.® is here to change that.

Achea Redd is proud to announce the re-launch of the Real Girls F.A.R.T. social channels alongside the release of a collection of new content focused on helping normalize discussions of women’s mental health issues. Real Girls F.A.R.T. is a lifestyle brand and movement that highlights fearless, authentic, rescuing, and trailblazing women. Achea and her followers aim to assist women in finding their path to who they are truly made to be, living that truth out loud, and paying it forward.

“There’s always been a stigma associated with mental health, but as women, we CANNOT stand for this anymore. We cannot allow our sisters who are suffering to continue to do so in silence. We cannot simply label those who are most in need as ‘crazy’ or ‘looney’ — pushing them aside. We need to start a conversation in a safe forum or community to discuss, learn, & get healthy. This is what Real Girls F.A.R.T. intends to do, and I hope our new programming will do so in a creative and engaging way,” says Achea Redd.

Through the platform and content, Achea hopes to create a digital safe-space where women feel comfortable and are encouraged to share their stories. Women can share their process of overcoming anxiety, depression and eating disorders, while discussing important topics like self-love, healthy self-image, self-expression, and relationships.

The slate of new content, created by leading Los Angeles based content studio Shareability, focuses on openly discussing daily stressors and mental health issues that every woman can empathize with. Whether it’s talking about emotions through the works of creative spoken word poets, learning how to relieve stress from your favorite celebrity, or understanding the stresses that high school girls are facing, Real Girls F.A.R.T. is confident its new content will initiate the difficult discussions that NEED to be had.

About Achea

Following a bout of anxiety and depression disorder, Achea Redd, wife of former-NBA player and Tech Investor, Micheal Redd, started Real Girls F.A.R.T.® to take on stigmas surrounding mental health and create a community for women to support each other. Growing up in an environment where she often felt pressured to be perfect, Achea suffered from anxiety and depression to a limited degree, starting at a very young age. In early 2016 however, her anxiety became so severe that it started to affect her everyday life.

Achea became extremely ashamed of her mental sickness, and refused to talk about her struggles with the ones she loved — only causing her anxiety to worsen and creating tension in many of her relationships.

After seeking professional help and treatment from a therapist and doctor, Achea saw a transformation in herself — completely changing her into a different person. Achea was able to receive help, but quickly realized that for other women around the world who are ashamed of their mental health, this was not so easy. Inspired by these women, Achea began to share her stories with others, writing and publishing her work publicly to a blog.

Today, Achea has transformed her blog into a lifestyle brand and movement that highlights fearless, authentic, rescuer, and trailblazer women. Through the support of her followers, she began a community intended to serve as a digital safe-space that focuses on all things female. At its core, the Real Girls F.A.R.T® brand seeks to foster healthy relationships for women and open communication surrounding mental health stigmas.

