When it comes to location advantages of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai, It is a very convenient and promising address. It is strategically located only 0.9km off from Eastern Express Highway and only 0.8km from LBS Road. It will also have a lot of boutique stores in the location and it has a lot of supermarkets and shopping malls.

When it comes to the USP of the project, Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai will have a separate party hall, cafes, and restaurants, and is located only 0.8 km from LBS Road. It has the perfect blend of commercial and residential spaces.

About the Developer of Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai –

Our Project in Mulund West Mumbai is one of the leading names in real estate industry in India and has the legacy of over 119 years. Godrej Properties are known to have strong architecture, world-class designs, and the company also develops the project in 12 major cities in India.

The company has developed over 67 projects and Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai is known to be one of the leading developers in India. Godrej Properties has developed both commercial and residential projects and it is also developing world-class townships. The company has Rs. 1900 Cr. as its real estate fund which is set aside. Alive Mulund West Mumbai has the great brand value which is rising day by day and it is committed for customer satisfaction and it is offering value for money on investments.