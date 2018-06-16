The global protein engineering market is valued at USD 810 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a Growth Rate of 15.2% between 2016 and 2026. Protein engineering is defined as the process for the development of new, valuable and useful proteins and production of unnatural polypeptides, through the modification of amino acid sequences that are found in nature. Synthetic protein structures and functions can now be designed entirely on a computer or produced through directed evolution in the laboratory.

Protein engineering holds the potential to transform the metabolic drug landscape through the development of smart, stimulus-responsive drug systems. Proteins possess a dynamic ability of less immunogenicity and high specificity hence can be used as therapeutics agents. Thus smart therapeutics with biochemical logic are being develop by utilizing protein engineering. Protein therapeutics are a rapidly expanding segment of food and drug. The increasing of government initiatives target to enhance protein engineering capabilities is anticipated to give high growth to the market. This has resulted in a significant rise in number of research activities & programs and fund allotment for R&D.

The North America region is the largest protein engineering market followed by Europe and it is expected that both these markets are estimated to register double-digit growth rates during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness an exponential during the forecast period. Despite many investments in the protein manufacturing sector, there is shortage of skilled labor, need for qualified researchers and essential training, high costs and high-maintenance tools & instruments used in protein engineering acts as a barrier to protein engineering market in most of the developed and under-developed countries.

Global Protein Engineering Market

Enquire for report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/sample/protein-engineering-market-report-sample/

Protein Engineering Market : Product Type

• Rational Protein Design

• Irrational Protein Design

Protein Engineering Market : Application

• Academics Institutes

• Cros

Global Protein Engineering Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Global Protein Engineering Market:

• Agilent

• Ab-Sciex

• Bio-Rad

• Bruker

• Ge

• Perkin

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Thermo Fisher

• Waters

Enquire for report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/enquiry/protein-engineering-market-report-enquiry/