Thermal Spray Market Global Demand and Insights Analysis Report for 2018-2023 – Marketresearchfuture.com

Global Thermal Spray Market Research Report: Product (Metals, Ceramics, Intermetallics, Polymers, Carbides), Technology (Cold Spray, Flame Spray, Plasma, Spray) Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Mining, Aerospace, Medical) – Forecast Till 2023

Thermal Spray Market Key Players Analysis:

A & A Thermal Spray Coatings (U.S.)

Flame Spray Coating Company (U.S.)

General Magnaplate Corporation (U.S.)

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (U.S.)

Surface Technology Inc (U.K.)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

Thermal Spray Market Scenario:

Thermal spraying is an industrial process of coating that involves the formation of substrates in the semi-molten and molten state. Thermal spraying provides thick coatings up to 20 mm over a large area and deposition rate than other coatings. These sprays are used for a protective or decorative coating in many substrates including metals, ceramics, polymers, intermetallic, carbides, abradable, and others. The properties such as enhanced engineering performance increased shelf life, and low coating cost makes them a suitable substitute in comparison with other coatings. The growing demand from the end-user industries such as aerospace, automobiles, oil & gas, steel, medical and printing among others is substantially driving the growth of the market. However, low adoption rate coupled with the growing threat of substitution are some of the major restraints in the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The thermal spray market is segmented into five regions: Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Among these, Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the thermal spray market. Moreover, the propelling aerospace and the automobile industry in countries such as India and China, is increasing the demand for thermal spray. Moreover, the growing demand from the oil and gas industry mainly in China, India is another factor positively affecting the market growth. The growing population has augmented the need for energy in the region which has resulted in a surge in oil and gas activities, thereby increasing the demand for a thermal spray for the use in bearings, pump shafts, hydraulic plungers and other applications. North America is the largest market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years.

Segmentation

The global thermal spray market is segmented into product, application, and technology. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into metals, ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, carbides, abradable and others. The market by technology is further categorized into cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray, HVOF, electric arc spray, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, medical, printing, oil & gas, steel, pulp & paper, and others

Intended Audience:-

Thermal spray market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of thermal spray market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued. . . .

