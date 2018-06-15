Pre-registration for 2019 Cannabis Drinks Expo Is Now Open

San Francisco in July 25th 2019 will be the first time the drinks industry gets to address this game-changing legislation.

A new conference and exhibition is being launched to help the global drinks industry better understand the challenges, and potential opportunities, there are from legalizing the sale of cannabis in leading countries such as Canada and an increasing number of US states.

Cannabis Drinks Expo in San Francisco, July 25th 2019 will be the first event to tackle the issue head-on and give the worldwide drinks industry, and North America in particular, the chance to come together and look at ways it can start addressing what has been described as the biggest ever threat to its future.

Analysts predict the legal cannabis market could be worth $23 billion by 2021, is set to grow at least 30% a year and is already close to a $7bn market (ArcView Market Research).

It is now possible to use cannabis for recreational purposes in eight US states and the District of Columbia. For some states, noticeably California, the law changed from January 1, 2018. It is also possible to use cannabis for medical purposes in 29 US states. Legalized cannabis will be available in Canada from July 1, 2018.

The Beverage Trade Network will be working with the North American drinks industry over the coming months to develop the most relevant and must attend content for the inaugural Cannabis Drinks Expo event.

This will be a unique chance for the industry to determine what strategies it needs to put in place now to capitalise on the huge opportunities for legalized cannabis drinks-related products over the next five to 10 years and how they can open up new distribution channels and markets.

For More details, kindly visit on www.cannabisdrinksexpo.com.

2019 Exhibitor Registrations are now open

Leverage your current wine and spirits infrastructure and unlock new opportunities in Cannabis. Exhibitor registrations are now open for Cannabis Drinks Expo. REGISTER HERE **https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-drinks-expo-exhibitor-registration-portal-registration-42816994784?aff=PR**