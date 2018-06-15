Levulinic Acid Market Future market projections And Opportunity Analysis 2022

A research study titled, “Levulinic Acid Market by potential downstream platform and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Levulinic Acid Market was valued approximately USD 16.07 million in 2014 and is expected to reach around USD 45.36 million by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% over the forecast period, owing to levulinic acid’s potential of replacing phthalate plasticizers that are used for the production of PVC. Levulinic acid is also referred as 4-oxopentanoic acid. It is a natural compound that sorted as a keto acid. It is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether, and water, however insoluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons and has a material form of crystalline white solid. In recent times, the requirement for sustainability has continuously impelled the chemical industry in the direction of exploring renewable biotechnology and chemistry to produce goods from bio-based reservoirs. Levulinic acid has been recognized as platform chemical since long.

The global levulinic acid market is segmented as follows:

Levulinic Acid Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2022:

Pharmaceuticals

Food Additives

Agriculture (Organic potassium fertilizer DALA, 2–Methylindole-3-acetic acid)

Cosmetics

Levulinic Acid Market Assessment and Forecast, By Potential Downstream Platform, 2014- 2022:

Delta amino levulinic acid (DALA)

Diphenolic Acid

Methyl tetrahydrofuran (MTHF)

Others

Levulinic Acid Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million):

North America

Canada

U.S

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Competitive Analysis:

Major market players for levulinic acid involve Shanghai Apple Flavor & Fragrance Co., Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co., Ltd., DuPont, Hebei Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural & Furfuryl Alcohol Funan Resin Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co., Ltd., CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Segetis.

Regional Outlook:

In 2013, North America region was the major levulinic acid user, subsequently Europe region and the speedily rising Asia Pacific regional market. The United States and European based downstream market players generally supply levulinic acid from China’s producers at low costs for their particular application. For instance, Segetis is accounted to be supplying levulinic acid for its L-ketals product portfolio from China. In 2012, Europe region was the subsequent largest customer for levulinic acid reported for around 31% of the global sizes. North America regional levulinic acid market income is likely to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

