Enjoy an Excellent Shopping Experience at Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes is close to several major shopping destinations, with services catering to a host of family needs.

Shopping Options Conveniently Located Nearby

Manor Lakes gives its residents a thriving community that caters to their needs. The estate incorporates a whole host of amenities targeted towards families, including community centres, parks, and learning centres.

Manor Lakes is located near several major shopping destinations in the Wyndham Vale and Werribee areas — the Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre, Pacific Werribee, Watton Street Werribee, and Wyndham Square Shopping Centre.

Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre is the nearest shopping destination. It contains renowned retailers such as McDonald’s, Coles, Liquorland, and the Bank of Melbourne. There are also various speciality stores and services, as well as a medical centre and pharmacy. Pacific Werribee offers comprehensive shopping options, with an array of famous brands such as Kmart, Big W, Target, Best Buy, Myer, and more. It also has a 400-seater food court and a village cinema for family outings.

For smaller, quaint shopping options, Watton Street Werribee is available. The shopping strip contains nearly 372 traditional strip retailers, business services and speciality stores, as well as a monthly Twilight Market every third Friday. The Wyndham Square Shopping Centre includes major retailers, a Woolworths, and smaller speciality stores.

Family Living In a Thriving Community

Aside from the shopping options, Manor Lakes offers numerous amenities. The estate contains parks and community centres and is close to several sports centres. Manor Lakes is well-connected to public transport networks and has local preschool, primary and secondary schools nearby.

About Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes is a master-planned community located in the suburb of Manor Lakes, Victoria. It is located near Melbourne and boasts over 2,500 existing homes and a population of around 9,000. The estate aims to provide its residents with a thriving, welcoming community for couples and families of alike.

For more information, visit http://www.manorlakes.com.au today.