Emulsifier and Co-emulsifiers Market will reach at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2026

Emulsifier and co-emulsifiers are increasingly used in the food production as it makes oil-in-water emulsion possible. Food processing industry is using both natural and synthetic emulsifiers. The use of emulsifier and co-emulsifiers in foods have also increased as manufacturers are focusing on providing food products with low fat content, and also maintaining flavor and texture of the food products. The most commonly used raw materials for producing emulsifiers are soy bean oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil. Natural food emulsifiers are gaining lot of popularity in the market as apart from maintaining freshness of the food for a long time, it also prevent growth of molds in food. Foods including biscuits, cakes, soft drinks, frozen desserts, bread, and caramels are some of the largest users of natural emulsifiers.

However, stringent regulations by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and governments across different countries on safety of preservatives is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, lot of food emulsifiers are banned in various parts of the world.

As per the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to witness strong growth, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period. The global emulsifier and co-emulsifiers market is also projected to generate revenue of US$ 2,421.3 million by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, in the terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 2,178’000 tons by 2026 end. Emulsifier and co-emulsifiers are being used on a large scale in various food products as it helps in reducing fat content in the food along with enhancing taste and maintaining food quality. Following are some insights on how the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market will perform in the coming years.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Emulsifiers and Co-emulsifiers Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market in terms of revenue. By the end of 2026, Europe is projected to reach nearly US$ 1000 million revenue. Increasing use of food additives in various food products is driving the market growth in the region.North America and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The U.S. is one of the major consumer of emulsifying products. Moreover, clean label trend going on in the country is also expected to boost the use of natural emulsifiers.Mono, Di – Glycerides & Derivatives are expected to witness the highest growth in the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market.

By the end of 2026, mono, di – glycerides & derivatives are projected to bring in more than US$ 2,000 million in terms of value.Food & Beverages industry is expected to be the largest user of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. Food & beverages industry is projected to exceed US$ 1,200 million revenue by the end of 2026. The report provides profiles of the leading players in the global market for emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers, which will operate in the market through 2026. These include companies such as Lonza Group, Danisco A/S, Cargill, Inc., Palsgaard A/S, BASF SE, Beldem, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Solvay S.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Corporation, CSM N.V., Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., and other players.

