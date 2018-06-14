Vovance Announced to Offer Mobile App Development Services

Vovance is leading mobile app development company that offers various IT Services. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer the best mobile app development services. The offered mobile application programming services are available for the clients all across the world. The company will offer the mobile app development in leading mobile platforms, namely, iOS and Android.

The company has adopted latest technology of Firebase to develop robust and scalable mobile applications that can handle thousands of parallel users. According to the shared details, the company is all set with ultra modern infrastructure and tools along with the best mobile app development team to develop any simple to complex application for its clients. The company will cater three different types of customers segmented as below:

• End users

• Businesses

• Enterprises

The representative of the company shared, “We have satisfied many clients with our best mobile app development services. We have experienced developers that have developed apps that target end users; utility apps that are developed to run business operations and enterprise-grade app to achieve custom functionality. In a nutshell, we have expertise in developing any type of custom mobile application.”

The company will be providing different types of mobile app development in different platforms. Below is the list of app development announced by the representative of this mobile app development company:

• Android app development

o Mobile

o Tablet

o TV

o Chromebook

o Wearables

• iOS app development

o iPhone

o iPad

o Apple TV

o Apple Wearable

• Native app development

• Hybrid app development

• Cloud based app development

“We have a team of experienced mobile app development experts that have developed various types of mobile application for various businesses and individual clients. We can guide through the process of idea generation, feature definition, mobile app development, support and maintenance. We are the one stop partner for any kind of mobile application requirement.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The representative of the company further shared the list of industry verticals they have catered and can offer the best mobile app development services:

• Banking

• Finance

• Insurance

• Retail

• B2B

• Telecom

• Tour and Travel

• Hotel

• Restaurants

• Healthcare

• IT

• Law agency

• Government agency

• And more

About Vovance

Vovance is a renowned mobile app development company based in Ahemdabad, Gujarat, India. The company also has a corporate office in the USA. The company offers web development, mobile app development and cloud solution to its clients all across the world. To explore more details about announced mobile app development services of the company, please visit http://www.vovance.com/mobile-app-development.html