Scandium Metal Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Scandium Metal Market 2023 Global Industry size, share, demand, Growth is expected to witness growth of international market with respect to advancements and innovations including development history, competitive analysis and regional development forecast.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Scandium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores.

Due to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2023, from 62 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

