Romania Retailing Industry 2018 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Market Analysis – 2018

Description :

Retailing in Romania in 2017 was supported by the country’s strong economy, which recorded solid growth for the third consecutive year. This translated into rising disposable incomes and increased consumer confidence, in turn leading to a rise in spending and overall consumption. Indeed, Romania registered the strongest GDP growth in the European Union in the first and second quarters of 2017, according to Eurostat. However, there remain significant discrepancies between the capital and large ci…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Romania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947657-retailing-in-romania

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/947657-retailing-in-romania

Retailing Benefits From Strong Economic Growth

Increase in Average Income Stimulates Consumption

Grocery Retailers Dominate Sales

Increasing Importance of An Omni-channel Strategy

Retailing in Romania Set To Continue To Grow Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 1 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2012-2017

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 7 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 11 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 15 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 16 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 17 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 22 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 23 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 24 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 27 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 28 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 29 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 31 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)