Gong Cha USA – The Most Successful Bubble Tea Franchise Opens New Tea Shop in Austin, TX on June 8th!

New York, NY – You have read correctly! Gong Cha USA, perhaps the most successful Bubble Tea Franchise in the world has announced that they will be opening a new tea shop location in Austin, Texas on June 8th! This new tea shop will be Gong Cha’s seventh Bubble Tea shop in Texas. Obviously, Gong Cha has been more than well received by the folk in Texas!

It is expected that the new, Gong Cha tea shop opening in Austin, Texas on June 8th will be a spectacular success and a fun filled event similar to other Gong Cha grand openings in Texas in the past. In fact, word has it that many people are anticipating this event with a great deal of excitement and can you blame them? Gong Cha tea shops bring on a lot of good times for families and friends with their delicious, Bubble Tea drinks!

Gong Cha’s grand opening in Austin, Texas on June 8th will have a special deal on selected drinks where you can Buy 1 and Get 1 Free, which is quite awesome to say the least!

Surely, Gong Cha’s Bubble tea shop, new grand opening on June 8th in Austin is most definitely an event you’ll want to attend if you’re in the area. You’ll have a ton of fun!

Oh! And there’s also, good news for New York City in regards to Gong Cha tea shops. Gong Cha USA Franchise will be opening two other locations in Columbia University in mid June and in Hoboken in mid July! These will all be truly exciting events to take part of as Bubble Tea is becoming a staple in American culture thanks to Gong Cha USA!

About Gong Cha

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor.” Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact

To learn more about Gong Cha’s Grand Opening, please contact:

Gong Cha USA

Office: 626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com