Zinc Oxide Market 2018 | Global Growth by Manufacturers, Major Application Analysis & Forecast To 2023

The Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented by the Process, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Process, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into the direct process (American process), indirect process (French process), wet chemical process, laboratory process, and others. French process held the larger share of the Global Zinc Oxide Market in 2017 owing to its high purity yield, which finds widespread use in demanding end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, food & beverages as well as in rubber industry. However, American process also held the significant market share in Asia Pacific and Latin America region in 2017 owing to its low cost and for applications which can be work satisfactory even with low-grade ZnO such as rubber manufacturing, ceramics, paints & coatings, and others.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into rubber, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, food additives, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others. Rubber application segment was leading the Global Zinc Oxide Market in 2017 due to its growing demand from automotive industries on account of its growing consumer expenditure power across the globe and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6104

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, and others. The building & construction industry accounted to hold the largest share of Zinc Oxide Market, followed by cosmetics & personal care industry in 2017 and is expected to show the similar growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players working in the Global Zinc Oxide Market are American Zinc Recycling LLC. (U.S.), U.S. Zinc (U.S.), Umicore N.V. (Belgium), GHC Ltd. (Canada), Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd. (China), SEYANG ZINC TECHNOLOGY (HUAI AN) CO., LTD. (China), Hakusuitech Co, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Ace Chemie Zynk Energy Limited (India), Rubamin Limited (India), Akrochem Corporation. (U.S.), BruggemannGruppe (Germany), American Chemet Corporation (U.S.), Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (India), and Croda International Plc (U.K).

Regional Analysis

The Global Zinc Oxide Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be the major market for Zinc Oxide during the forecast period, followed by Europe, which is further trailed by North America. The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit increasing demand for Zinc Oxide during the forecast period. Latin America is likely to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/zinc-oxide-market-6104

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com