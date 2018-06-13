Stuhrling Original Executive Automatic Skeleton Black Leather 133.33152 Mens Watch: A Definite Novelty

The Stuhrling Original Executive Automatic Skeleton Black Leather 133.33152 Mens Watch, also known as the Legacy Executive is a bright contrast between blue and white, making for a better visibility unlike other skeletonized watches that require getting used to them with rather long learning curves.

The skeleton face occupies the central three-fourth of the white dial and shows the decorated movement ticking inside. It is a fairly accurate movement, making the Legacy Executive more than just a showpiece that is everything about looks. It is a mechanical, automatic ST-90090 caliber that keeps great time (+2 minutes/month); has a rotor that’s quiet and winds smooth. Visually the quality exceeds any of the movements present inside typical sub $100 watches, irrespective of the brand. Moreover, it has a small-seconds complication that shows through the bottom of the dial and stores power for approximately 38 hours. The movement is non-hacking.

The Stuhrling Original Executive Automatic Skeleton Black Leather 133.33152 Mens Watch is water resistant to 50meters or 165 feet; however, it is always a good option to keep it out of water. It’s not meant for aquatic uses; if by any chance it falls into water, the WR is going to save its insides.

The Stuhrling Original Executive Automatic Skeleton Black Leather 133.33152 Mens Watch is covered with a Krysterna crystal from above. It is a proprietary material unique to Stührling, built on the concepts of eyewear that gives them maximum clarity and durability. It is more shatter-resistant than sapphire crystals and therefore, less susceptible to cracks and breaking from impact.

Wear the Stuhrling Original Mens Watches if you want attention without trying for it. It has reflective blue hands and hour markers; it is cleanly engraved on its almost every flat surface and ostentatious to the point where it doesn’t hurt the eyes. It can be subtle and sexy at the same time, depending upon how you want it to be. And the sex appeal doesn’t end there! Flip it over, you’ll find the exhibition case back shows you the brushed and engraved rotor; the reflective blue screws and the bright red jewels – it’s a good job done on the presentation department. Together, they make for a lot of presence, crossing over into the luxurious side from being just affordable. The good texture and the finish of the materials to thank; they have been made to resist scratching and flaking off to the highest extent.

Bottom line: When bland bores you to death, enters the Stuhrling Original II Executive Automatic Skeleton Black Leather 133.33152 Mens Watch. It’s not merely a flashy design brought forth by a skeleton face, but a pleasantly loud piece of artifact that’s going to add a different dimension to your daily wear, be it for the office or the corporate dinner where you need to impress people.