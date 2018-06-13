Pulmonary Edema Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Pulmonary Edema Market. The Global Pulmonary Edema Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.2% during 2018 to 2023. Report Gives in-depth information which is absolutely unique and collected through experts interviews by their experienced. Report include industry growth, size, share and analysis by forecast up to 2023

Pulmonary Edema Market ready to register a double digit CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Actually reason behind it is Increasing prevalence of pulmonary edema and diseases like kidney failure, heart diseases, pancreatitis is estimated to be the major driver for the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the National Kidney Foundation in 2015, about 10% of the world’s total population is estimated to be affected by chronic kidney diseases (CKD). Moreover, it is estimated that millions of patients diagnosed with the disease die every year due to unaffordability for treatment. Additionally, growing geriatric population boosts the market growth.

Key Players for Global Pulmonary Edema Market

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), ARGON MEDICAL (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Alcaliber S.A. (Spain), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Vitaltec Corporation (China), Medtronic (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), and Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

Regional Analysis for Global Pulmonary Edema Market

America dominates the Global Pulmonary Edema Market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and high per capita healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada and Global players such as Pfizer Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, and others within the regional boundaries of the Americas fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest Pulmonary Edema Market and is followed by the Asia Pacific due to the availability of funds for research, the presence of developed economies like France, Italy, and Germany within the region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of developing economies like India and China within the region. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies drive the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the Global Pulmonary Edema Market. Presence of poor economies, especially within in the African region makes the market to lag. Middle East accounts for the majority of the market share in the Middle East & Africa region due to a huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.

