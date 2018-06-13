‘NRI grooms cheated us, urge Centre to save our lives’

‘Victimised women highlight their plight, meet home minister Rajnath Singh, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj to request to seize passports of NRI husbands who cheated them’

Several Indian parents marry their daughters to NRI grooms hoping for a better future for their girls. Families sell their properties and spend all their savings to marry their daughters with well-settled NRI grooms. But in most of the cases, these girls never get a happy life they dreamt of and are often cheated upon.

Hundreds of such women, under the banner of Soch Foundation, organised a press conference at Delhi’s Press Club of India. These women narrated their harrowing stories and revealed how they were subjected to domestic assaults and suffered mental tortures at the hands of their NRI grooms. Drawing the attention of the government, these women have demanded strict actions against such men.

Several tormented women have sought time to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday. These women would bring their plights to the notice of the government and demand stern actions against their NRI husbands who made their lives, a living hell.

Such greedy men only marry us for dowry

These women have revealed that NRIs are already married and trap innocent girls and their families to get easy money in the name of dowry. Their parents marry them and spend all their life’s savings hoping for a better future for their daughters. When their demands are met, their husbands divorce them sitting abroad.

‘Indian wives are forced to clean toilets’

Zubi Zaidi of Lucknow, while addressing the media, said she was married to Shams Ali – who is employed at a multi-national company outside India. When she went abroad after marriage, she was subjected to all types of domestic assaults and was even forced to clean toilets. When she protested against it she was badly abused by her husband who said Indians are brought here only to clean toilets, why do you have a problem with it? Not just that, after sometime she came to know that her husband was already married to another woman and even had a 10-year-old son. When she confronted him about the same, she was handed the divorce papers and sent back to India.

200 such women like Zubi joined her to reveal the tapestry of injustice towards them by their NRI husbands in the press conference.

‘Prostitutes are better than you’

Fiji’s Shaina Natasha was married to a man in India. Her husband used to frequently visit Delhi’s GB Road – a red light area in the national capital – to satisfy his sexual desires. When Natasha objected to her husband’s habit he abused her and later abandoned her saying prostitutes are better than her.

Another lady revealed that she married her daughter to a man in California and some days after the wedding their daughter was thrown out of his house. She’s constantly doing the rounds of the court, but there is no one to help her.

Around 27000 women in Punjab have been abandoned by their NRI husbands

Highlighting the plight of such divorcee women, activists from the organisation revealed that as many as 27000 such cases against cheating NRI grooms have been registered in Punjab alone. These women are forced to live their lives in agony. These victims are looking towards the centre with a hope and demand a stringent action against such men so that they get justice.