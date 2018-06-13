Concrete Repair System Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Concrete repair system can be defined as the various methods and compounds applied to concrete walls and other concrete structures in order to support their working condition. Concrete is used in a variety of infrastructure, ranging from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to roads, highways, bridges, and other structures such as museums, railway stations, and airports, thereby making it a fairly large market. Investments made in concrete infrastructure are high and, therefore, it is essential that the infrastructure and its concrete remain in good working condition. This makes the concrete repair system an important market.

The global concrete repair system market can be segmented along several lines such as type of problem, type of solution, and method of application.

In terms of type of problem, the global concrete repair system market can be classified into new build defects, service & maintenance, and age-related deterioration. New build defects are problems that occur either during or soon after the construction of the infrastructure. The service & maintenance segment includes regular strengthening of the concrete, for example, by repairing cracks and other such problems when they are at an initial stage. This not only improves the quality of the infrastructure, but also helps in prolonging its life. Age-related deterioration of concrete and other materials involved in the infrastructure is common and needs to be addressed every few years.

More importantly, in terms of type of solution, the global concrete repair system market can be divided into coatings, sealers & primers, bonding agents & waterproofing compounds, mortars, and others. Coatings, sealers & primers are used for a wide range of purposes such as anti-corrosion, steel reinforcement, concrete strengthening, and decoration. Mortars are primarily used for sticking one material to another. For example, it is used between bricks and blocks or between tiles and floor or wall.

The primary purpose of bonding agents & waterproofing compounds is to enhance the joining of structures without employing mechanical fasteners. They help in improving the tensile strength of the concrete and its ability to withstand corrosion. Finally, the others section consists of various concrete repair solutions such as epoxy adhesives & concrete, polyurethane compounds, grouts, gels, and self-levelling screeds, etc.

Based on method of application, the global concrete repair system market includes hand/equipment-applied, sprayed, and others. The hand/equipment-applied method is commonly used when the product needs to pasted on to the concrete or applied between surfaces. Products such as bonding agents, mortars, and primers are generally applied in this manner.

