Aquaponics Market will Reach USD 0.88 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Aquaponics Market by component, equipment, product type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Aquaponics Market was worth USD 0.35 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.88 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.71% during the forecast period. Aquaponic is an incorporated system of developing fish and plants together, wherein the waste delivered by amphibian animals is useful to give supplements to plants. Under aquaponic system, hydroponic system gets water from aquaculture system in which end-products of the procedure, for example, alkali gets separated with the assistance of nitrifying microscopic organisms into nitrites first and after that into nitrates later which are then expended up as supplements by plants and after that the water is again go into aquaculture system.
The Aquaponics Market Is Segmented As Follows-
Aquaponics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Component, 2014-2023:
Settling Basins
Aquaponic Produce
Bio Filter
Rearing Tanks
Others
Aquaponics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Equipment 2014-2023:
Pumps and Valves
Fish Purge Systems
In-Line Water Heaters
Grow Lights
Others
Aquaponics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type 2014-2023 ($Million):
Fruits
Vegetables
Fish
Herbs
Aquaponics Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023 ($Million):
Home Production
Commercial
Research
Aquaponics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
Competitive Insights:
The leading players in the market are NutraPonics, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Green Life Aquaponics, ECF Farm Systems GmbH, The Aquaponic Source, UrbanFarmers AG and Backyard Aquaponics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
Regional outlook and Trend Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region will boost the aquaponics market due to rising population base combined with rising awareness in regard to the advantages of organic farm products. Farmers in developing economies are making use of aquaponics in order to produce organic foods and fishes simultaneously.
Some Of The Key Questions Answered By The Report Are:
What was the aquaponic market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?
What will be the industry aquaponic market growth from 2015 to 2023?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the aquaponic market forecast?
Which are the leading players in the aquaponic market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the aquaponic market competition?
