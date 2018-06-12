Population Health Management Global Market 2018; Estimated For Aggrandized Growth at a CAGR 21.2%

Population Health Management Market Report include on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Population Health Management Market Report. The report provides key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2023.

Population Health Management Global Market – Overview

The Population Health Management Market is growing at the rapid pace; mainly due to the evolving digitization and computerization of data coupled with the growing processing power and inter-connectivity of systems.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, Globally, the market for Population Health Management has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period. The global Population Health Management Market is expected to grow to USD 44.37 Billion by 2023, at ~21.2% of CAGR between 2016 and 2023.

The Population Health Management Market is predominantly driven by increasing digitization and computerization of data coupled with the growing processing power and inter-connectivity of systems. Increased expenditures in healthcare is fostering the market growth. Additionally, demand for value-based care delivery that resulted in to the switch from fee-for-service to a value-based payment model is also providing impetus to the growth of the market. Moreover, implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to propel the growth of global market of Population Health Management during the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors such as technical barriers as in differential file formats, differential data sources such as paper, graphs etc. and technological barriers such as problems with data collection and processing, integration of multi-point and multi-sectorial cross channel data etc. are expected to pose challenges to the market growth. Also, security concerns such as legal restrictions, data security and privacy concerns etc. are projected as market growth restraining factors during the forecast period.

Population Health Management Market – Top Players

Allscripts, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Wellcentive, Inc., Epic Corporation, Inc., and IBM Corporation are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Population Health Management Market.

Population Health Management Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global Market of Population Health Management appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, technology, reputation and services.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

NOV 16, 2017 – Central Ohio Primary Care, (Columbus, US) the largest physician-owned independent primary care medical group in the U.S., has entered into an agreement with local and national Medicare Advantage plans through COPC Senior Care Advantage, a new Population Health Management program designed to improve the quality, value, efficiency and outcomes of Medicare Advantage patients. COPC Senior Care Advantage will roll up its sleeves and focus on Medicare Advantage patients beginning in January of 2018, the new population-health based contracts comes with a variety of plans. The approach reflects the shift to more value-based care, a clinical and care delivery philosophy that has been slowly supplanting the old fee-for-service framework.

Population Health Management Global Market – Segments

The Global Population Health Management Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Component: Comprises Software and Service.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises healthcare economics and resource management, healthcare coordination & consultancy, clinical and compliance studies, surveillance and others.

Segmentation by Delivery Mode: Comprises On-premise, web and cloud based & mobile based.

Segmentation by End Users: Comprises Healthcare Providers, healthcare Payers, Government organizations and others

Segment Healthcare Providers by End Users hold the largest as in 45% of market Share.

Population Health Management Market – Regional analysis

U.S. accounts for the maximum market share of the global population health management market and is expected to hold this position in the near future. This can be attributed to transition to value-based care delivery, leading to change from fee-for-service to a value-based payment models. The regulatory changes in the U.S. such as implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions will strengthen the position of the U.S. Europe will be the second largest market. However Asia pacific will be the fastest growing market and the growth will be led by China, and India as these nations have huge population with an urgent need to avoid any future extreme healthcare expenditure and the possibilities of achieving highest benefit is in these regions.

