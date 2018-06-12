The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is one from OMEGA’s sporty Seamaster collection but not just another one! It is an exquisite example of the renowned watch-making that created some excellent dive watches to add into their heritage and push further the adventurous pioneering spirits.

The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch hosts a yellow, five-minute countdown tracker on the same sub-dial at 3, working also as a 30-minute counter for the chronograph. The sub-dial at 6 is a 12-hour recorder while the small seconds are counted with the sub-dial at 9.

The primary difference between most other diving watches and the Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is the matte black (actually, more deep graphite grey than black), ceramic, unidirectional rotating bezel. Mounted upon the 44 mm stainless steel case; there’s a helium-escape valve to assist your watch’s integrity in case you can’t avoid going deep. You may go down till near about 1000 feet. The date shows through the cut-out within the 6’o clock sub-dial.

Other Omega Seamaster watches alike, the Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch too comes with quite a few technological advancements, ideally crafted for excellence in the seafaring arena. The crown is one; the Seamaster Regatta conforms to the screw-in guidelines and stays watertight even under huge pressures. Together with the helium valve, it enables safe wearing in professional pressure chambers. The helium-escape valve efficiently siphons off helium before it can create any damage.

It’s an automatic Omega Co-Axial Caliber 3330 column-wheel chronograph movement with a free sprung-balance inside. Omega Watches for Men equipped the 3330 with a Si14 silicon balance-spring this time. They also hiked the power reserve to 52 hours, on a fully wound mainspring. Before you wear it for the first time, wind it up full for once. You should do that again if you ever keep it off-wrist for more than 48 hours. The co-axial escapement is a part of it. It’s based on the Longines L688, which again is based on the ETA A08.L01.

The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is precise in its functions and solid in its build. Credits also go to the domed, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal (with dual-side anti-reflective treatment) for contributing to the overall toughness of the watch.

Bottom line: The Omega Seamaster Professional Automatic Men’s Watch is a dazzling mix of black and yellow and stands out as a piece that’s somewhere between unattractively dark and ludicrously bright. Powered by an Omega Co-Axial calibre 3330, officially certified chronometer automatic movement, this phenomenal watch is the choice for many of the world’s greatest sailors.