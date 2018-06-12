Huawei B528 VS Huawei B529 LTE Cube

Since more and more Huawei LTE cubes are available in the market, more and more people accept the Huawei Cubes as consumer electronics. Actually, they are still wireless routers essentially. Huawei assigns the 4G wireless gateway(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html/) to a new design and combines the Cube series product very special but attractive for home use. Huawei B528 and B529 cube are 2 latest LTE cube for Europe market. Huawei B528 and B529: Huawei B528 and B529 Huawei B528 and B529. We will have a review about the two LTE routers and give some buy recommendations for potential users.

Huawei B528 VS B529 Appearance and Interfaces

Frankly speaking, the Huawei B528 LTE Router and B529 Cube are both cool in the design. You may not think they are Huawei wireless 4G Router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html/) when you first look at them. The Huawei B528 is in black like a cake and the Huawei B529 looks like a humidifier in white. On the front of Huawei B528, there are indicators for Mode, LAN, WiFi, and Power while the Huawei B529 Cube changes the Mode to Signal. The power button is below the indicators. On the back of Huawei B528, only one Ethernet port is available for LAN. The Huawei B529 has one Gigabit Ethernet port for LAN with one VoIP port. The same feature is the power plug below the Ethernet port. And above the Ethernet port, there are two connectors for external antennas. The connector type is both TS-9. So if you have a Huawei B528 external antenna, you can use it with Huawei B529. What’s more, the two WiFi Cube both uses Micro SIM size and locate the SIM card slot at the bottom of the devices.

Huawei B529 VS B528 Specs and Variant models

Currently, the Huawei B529 is available for T-mobile in Europe and get a new name as HomeNet Box. The specific model number is Huawei B529s-23a. Like the B529 Cube, the Huawei B528 is available for the network provider Vodafone GigaCube with specific model number Huawei B528s-23a. Unlike the Huawei B618 Cube(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b618-lte-cat11-router.html/), they both have an only variant model now. But we are not sure if there will be more variant models in near future.

From the appearance and interface, you may not get the core difference between the two routers. Let’s have a look at the Vodafone B528 specs and Huawei B529s-23a specs in the tables below:

Model: Huawei B528s-23a

Product type: LTE WiFi Cube

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon Balong 722

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: LTE B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B32, B38

WLAN: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B528 Antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 105 mm x 90mm x 181 mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x Gigabit LAN (RJ45)

* 1 x RJ11 (VoIP)

Datasheet: Huawei B528 Datasheet

User Manual: huawei B528 Manual

Other features: IPv4 / IPv6 dual stack

Firmware download: Huawei B528s-23a firmware

Driver: Huawei B528s-23a driver

Reviews: Huawei B528 Review

Price / USD: 399.00

————————————————– ——

Model: Huawei B529s-23a

Product type: LTE WiFi Cube

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: Band 1/3/7/8/20/32/38

WLAN: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B529 external antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: Yes, non-removable 3000mAh battery

Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 125mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x port power adapter

* 1 x LAN port (45)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (TS-9)

* One micro-SIM card slot

Datasheet: Huawei B529 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei B529 manual

Other features: DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NATand

Firmware download: Huawei B529s-23a firmware

Driver: Huawei B529s-23a driver

Reviews: Huawei B529 Review

Price / USD: 299.00

Huawei B528 VS Huawei B529 LTE Cube

Conclusion

The Huawei B528s-23a and HomeNet Box B529s-23a(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b529s-23a-4g-lte-cat-6-router.html) are both LTE Category 6 routers, which could support peak download speed to 300mbps and upload speed. They can both support maximum users up to 64 devices. They support even same LTE frequency bands. The only difference is on the Huawei B529 has one more VoIP port than B528. So if you would buy one home router between the two, you would consider the interface first. If you do not use the VoIP, just take the favor appearance and make the decision. Per our test, the two routers can support fast internet connection in the real network.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b528-vs-huawei-b529-lte-cube/