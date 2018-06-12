Engine Starter System Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

The engine starter system performs the task of starting an engine; however, the engine needs to be cranked in order to start it. The starter system rotates the flywheel, which rotates the crank. When the crank rotates, the pistons start moving. The torque required to move the crankshaft of the engine varies according to the number of cylinders. Higher the number of cylinders in an engine, greater is the torque required to move the crankshaft. Therefore, a fully functional and reliable engine starter system is essential to keep the engine running efficient.

A key driver of the engine starter system market for automotive is the increasing demand for vehicles. Consequently, automotive manufacturers are continuous undertaking research and development activities on the engine starter system in order to make the system more efficient. Another driver for the engine starter system market for automotive is the demand for better fuel economy. Starting an engine must be a quick and easy process. An efficient engine starter system increases the fuel economy of the engine.

A restraint to the market is high cost of the complete system coupled with breakdown of the complete system even when a single component malfunctions. The entire starter system stops working even if a single component of the system fails to perform.

Demand for vehicles has been increasing in recent years. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China are prominent markets for the automotive industry. Demand for engine starter systems is likely to increase due to the rise in demand for vehicles. This is anticipated to present significant growth opportunities for the automotive starter system market.

The engine starter system market for automotive can be segmented based on fuel type, starting mode, starting motor type, components, current, battery voltage, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. In terms of fuel type, the engine starter system market for automotive can be classified into three segments. For heavy vehicles the diesel is preferred as fuel. Most of the passenger vehicles utilizes petrol as fuel. Hence the market of starter system for petrol fuel based vehicles is seems to have pace in the forecast period.

In terms of starting mode, the engine starter system market for automotive can be segmented into two categories. The manual mode of starting is generally utilized in two wheelers, where the engine is cranked manually. Based on starting motor used, the engine starter system market for automotive can be segregated into four segments. However, electric motors are preferred over other types, as they are highly efficient and reliable. As the demand for electric vehicles is gaining pace, the demand for electric motors for starting an engine is likely to have increased demand in the forecast period.

In terms of components, the automotive starter system market can be segmented into six components. Major components of the system are battery and the starting motor. These components are major revenue generating components of this segment. Based on current type, the market can be segregated into two modes. Based on application, the type of current is selected. In terms of battery voltage, the engine starter system market for automotive can be classified into three segments. Now a days 48 volt batteries are having significantly increased demand which is likely to gain pace in the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into three main categories. Demand for passenger vehicles has been increasing in recent years. This has presented numerous opportunities for the automotive engine starter market.

Based on sales channel, the automotive engine starter market is segmented into two categories. The OEM market segment dominates the engine starter system market for automotive owing to the long term contracts between manufacturers and OEMs.

Based on geography, the engine starter system market for automotive can be segmented into five major regions. Asia Pacific is a prominent market for automotive, where the demand for automobiles is boosting the demand for automotive components. Increased income, aware ness about technologies, will power of purchasing, these are major factors that are pacing the market for engine starter system for automotive in the Asia Pacific region.

Increasing demand for automobiles propels the demand for its components. Therefore, manufacturers are concentrated on fulfilling the increased demand for key components of vehicles. Key players operating in the global automotive engine starter market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Auto lek Pvt. Ltd., Besoto starting system Pvt. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koher Automotive Services, Lucas Electrical Limited, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, Ruian Runrun Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Valeo, and Wai Global Ltd.