Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.0% through 2018 to 2028

Eggshell membrane derivatives continue to find increasing applications in the nutraceuticals industry, creating a marketplace worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2028. Soluble eggshell membrane powder remains the highest selling product, with eggshell membrane collagen and collagen concentrate complementing sales. The long-term outlook on the eggshell membrane derivatives market remains positive, as demand grows at a steady clip in food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care, according to a latest market intelligence study by Fact.MR.

According to the report, demand for eggshell membranes has been massively influenced by growing research and development on the efficacy of these ingredients. The therapeutic benefits of Natural Eggshell Membrane (NEM®) to people suffering from stiffness, osteoarthritis, and pain have been prominently covered in health and science journals, inducing a higher level of awareness among stakeholders across a broad spectrum. The fact that (NEM®) is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin is influencing food & beverage manufacturers to incorporate this ingredient in their offerings.

The report opines that challenges associated with managing joint pain through nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can create opportunities for eggshell membrane derivative manufacturers. Eggshell membrane derivatives are devoid of some of the potent side effects associated with NSAIDs, which has fuelled their adoption in the nutraceuticals and food & beverage industry as a ‘healthy’ dietary supplement.

Novel applications of eggshell membranes are also creating new opportunities for manufacturers. The use of eggshell membranes in removing toxic hexavalent chromium from contaminated water can pave the way for development of a new industry.

The prospects of the eggshell membrane derivatives market have also been augmented by broader focus toward sustainability and environmental conservation. Growing use of eggshells has the potential to reduce the burden on landfills around the world. In the US alone, nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells are sent to landfills, whereas eggshell waste is estimated to be over a million tons in the EU – effective use of these membranes offer multipronged benefits.

Focus Shifts to Procurement of ‘Pure Membranes’

Sensing the opportunities in leveraging the collagen and hyaluronic acid in the eggshell membranes, manufacturers are focusing on procuring pure membranes to develop high-quality products. The presence of mineral shell fragments and microscopic dirt can compromise the quality of the end product. The emphasis on pure membranes has received government support in various regions, with EU-funded researchers developing innovative separation technology under the SHELLBRANE project.

North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are two of the leading markets for eggshell membrane derivatives globally. The demand for egg shell membranes in North America remains heavily concentrated in the US, where the behemoth nutraceutical industry is lapping up the ingredient. Demand is also sustained by growing applications in the American cosmetics industry, which has been scouring for that ever-elusive natural and skin-friendly ingredient. The surging demand from various end-use industries in the US has meant that North America continues to maintain its lead in the global market. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are likely to remain lucrative markets during the assessment period.

