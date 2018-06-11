Ursalink Industrial Router Certified by Microsoft Azure

XIAMEN, CHINA, November 30, 2017 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a customer-centric hardware manufacturer that serves easily remote access connectivity and management for IoT/M2M communications, is proud to announce that it has met all the Microsoft Azure (https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/?v=18.20) certification requirements and got certified for UR71 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur71/), UR72 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur72/), and UR75 (http://www.ursalink.com/industrial-cellular-router-ur75/) industrial wireless router.

The versatile UR71, UR72 and UR75, featuring Gigabit Ethernet, failover, Python SDK, firewall, VPN and more, is poised to satisfy customers with its top-notch performance that offers swift, stable and secure M2M communications.

Integrated with Microsoft Azure, the certified UR71, UR72 and UR75 industrial wireless router favors the ability to transmit remote field data from sensors, PLC and beyond to the Azure IoT Cloud in near-real time and empowers customers to perform further analysis, turn insights into action and take measures accordingly prior to any malfunction or permanent damage may occur.

As an intelligent IoT-based strategy, the convergence of the UR7X Series and the Azure IoT Cloud comes with exciting promises that drive custom-tailored IoT solution, operation efficiency enhancement and downtime expenses reduction.

The UR7X Series is now listed on Azure IoT Device Catalog:

UR71: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR71

UR72: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR72

UR75: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR75

About Microsoft Azure:

Microsoft Azure (formerly Windows Azure) is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. It provides software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service and infrastructure as a service and supports many different programming languages, tools and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems.

About Ursalink:

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.