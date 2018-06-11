Home Healthcare Market Is Expected to Increase to USD 459.53 billion by 2022

A research study titled, “Home Healthcare Market by component – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The global Home Healthcare Market was evaluated around USD 195.55 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 459.53 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% over the forecast period. Increasing treatment price is amongst the biggest areas of concern for health organizations and government, and these organizations are determined to control rising healthcare expenditure. Home healthcare is a cost-effective option as compared to costly hospital stays. These services assist to save cost considerably, therefore, expected to act as high impact delivering factor for the global home healthcare industry. Rising workforce concerning to these services interprets the growing home healthcare services demand. According to the statistics released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the position of home care and personal care aids are projected to rise approximately 13.0 million by the end of 2020, which interprets to around 70.0% boost from 2010.
The global home healthcare market is segmented as follows:
Home Healthcare Market Assessment and Forecast, By Component, 2012-2022:
Equipment
Therapeutic
Home Respiratory Equipment
Insulin Delivery Device
Home IV Pumps
Home Dialysis Equipment
Other Therapeutic Equipment
Diagnostic
Diabetic Care Unit
BP Monitors
Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors
Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits
Other Self-Monitoring Equipment
Apnea and Sleep Monitors
Mobility Assist
Wheel Chair
Home Medical Furniture
Walking Assist Devices
Services
Respiratory Therapy Services
Infusion Therapy Services
Telemetry
Home Healthcare Market, Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Competitive Insights:
The major market players in global home healthcare market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 3M Health Care, Sunrise Medical Inc., Baxter, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic, National Healthcare crop., Air Liquide, Roche diagnostics corp., Arcadia Health Care, Omron Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Apria healthcare group, Arkray Inc., Odyssey Healthcare Inc.,
