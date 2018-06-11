Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats Price Details | Booking Start | Call Now-9810047296

Godrej Meridien – New Launch Project in Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon

Godrej Meridien Gurgaon is finally here to offer the world-class residential addresses on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 106 Gurgaon, which is the best location in its price range. The project features 7 high-rise towers, including 2 iconic towers. This project exudes ultra-modern extravagance with 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments and penthouses. These apartments and penthouses are ranging from 1400 sq. ft. to 2750 sq. ft. This new launch project covers 14.5 acres of landscapes by Godrej Properties.

Project Highlights

• Condominium complex for world-class lifestyle

• Lavish entrance designed with lush green spaces and water bodies

• Cutting-edge and modern design with Precast German technique

• Specialized club operator to meet affluent lifestyle choices

• Innovative outdoor spaces with well-designed landscape zones

• Wide open clubhouse stretched over 3 acres of landscapes with 66000 sq. ft. of built up area, making it the biggest clubhouse in NCR.

Some of the prominent amenities in this project are –

• Guest accommodations in clubhouse

• Fine dining gourmet restaurant

• Reading room/e-library

• Café with home delivery

• 48-seater Cineplex with butler

• Swim-up bar

• 4-tier advanced security features

• Porter on call

• Club junior

• Valet parking

• Concierge services

• 24×7 business centre

Sports amenities

• Kids pool

• Full Olympic size pool

• Lawn tennis courts

• Indoor badminton courts

• Squash courts

• Half-basketball courts

• Indoor sports like billiards and chess

• Music room with karaoke room and band practice

• All-weather indoor pool with Jacuzzi

Some of the high end specifications are modular kitchen, VRV air conditioning, high-end sanitary fittings, and Crema Marfil Italian marble flooring. Lead the lifestyle that most of us just dream of having. In this project, you will find the lifestyle which offers that much. Here, every moment is spent with privileges that people always desire to live. The project has RCC framed structure and parking in ground, basement, and stilt floor. It has matt/antiskid ceramic designer tile and colored matt/glazed finished tiles up to the false ceiling or roof.

All of the apartments have provision for kitchen counter and sink along with granite countertop with stainless steel sink. It has branded sanitary and plumbing fittings from Jaquar, Hindware, Parryware or similar. It has concealed electrical wiring with PVC insulated copper wires and modular switches. All entrances and exits have security cabins with CCTV coverage.

Sector 106 is known to be a very promising location in this city. It has great connectivity and location advantages and it is well connected to NCR and nearby areas. It is also closely located to all the reputed colleges and schools so students can easily access. It has a lot of multispecialty hospitals that are required for the seniors. It is also close to the shopping malls and market. Godrej Sector 106 Gurgaon is also close to convenience stores where residents can buy daily use items at affordable price. It is also closely located to banks and ATMs as well as petrol pumps. The township features everything that members need to enjoy luxury.