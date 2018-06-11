Floor Plan Detail of Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune

Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune – A Whole New Residential Address in Hinjewadi Pune

Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune is a true blend of convenience, luxury, and security. This project is designed with ample thought to care for each aspect of life. You will want to live free from the moment you enter. Godrej Properties is ready to introduce one well-designed project in the city of Pune. This renowned developer will be launching Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune Phase 1. It is a leading project in this area as it is currently in pre-launch stage. Name of Godrej Properties is enough to consider the significance of the project. It has been blessed with all the great features to drive you to have flat.

Some of the most promising safety features in this

Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune project are vehicle management system, auto vault system, visitor management system, IP-series video door phone, Access Control system, master monitoring app, geo-tags for your kids, child-safety railings, child safety locks on kitchen countertop, latches on toilet seat covers, shockproof switch boards, child-friendly door locks, motion sensor lights, handrails in the bathrooms, personal medical alert system in your home, anti-skid tile flooring, shuttle service with security and CCTV, 4-in-1 biometric access to your home and clubhouse and even more.

Best Amenities of

Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune Presented by Godrej Properties –

Some of the most anticipated amenities of Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune are the clubhouse, swimming pool, open-air gym for senior citizens, cricket practice pitch, kids play area, gym, barbeque deck, LED Lit multipurpose court, meditation deck, party deck, spa and sauna, etc.