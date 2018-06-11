Best Prices of Godrej Alive Mulund Thane Circle Maharashtra Project

Godrej Alive Mulund Thane – Live an Uncompromised Lifestyle in Mumbai

Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is a residential development located in the promising location of Mulund-Thane circle in Mumbai. It consists of four 35-storied towers where you can work, live, grow and play with over 50 amenities. Here, you can find uncompromised space and luxury to lead a wonderful lifestyle. It is well connected to the rest of city with excellent road and rail connectivity. Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is located at the future-ready location, just on LBS Road, at the gateway of Thane.

Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is a flagship residential project developed at Mulund West, LBS Road, Mumbai by Godrej Properties. The project includes 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK units with further choices amidst these apartments. Here, each and every apartment is designed well. These Godrej Alive Mulund Thane flats have used high-quality materials and it has got latest fixtures. The colors have been coordinated well by the interior designers. Here, each and every flat is built and planned well with best-in-class construction materials.

Creative Designed of 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK Godrej Alive Mulund Thane Flats floor plan –

When planning the creation of each apartment, everything has been planned well carefully. Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is designed with Vastu compliant homes in Mumbai. The project has been shortlisted well to be developed as the smart city which will truly ensure you to get ample power and water supply, solid waste management system, proper sanitation, efficient public transportation and mobility, flawless connectivity, and e-governance.