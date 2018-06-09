Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “United States Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, Reimbursement, Clinical Trails, Proton Therapy Centers, Major Deals, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2025” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com
Pune, India, June 1, 2018:United States Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, Reimbursement, Clinical Trails, Proton Therapy Centers, Major Deals, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2025”presents an in-depth assessment of the proton therapymarketdynamics,opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for Proton Therapy in United States. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.
Long–term Growth Projection:
United States proton therapy marketwill exhibit growth by a CAGR of over 15% up to 2025
United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the proton therapy market industry
The potential United States proton therapy market is set to cross USD 7 Billion by 2025
In 2017, IBA accounted highest number of proton therapy centers in United States
Hitachi has the second highest number of treatment rooms in United States
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.
The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at US proton therapy centers.
The report also includes assessment of US reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trialsand offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensingand development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US proton therapy market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the USproton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio,US proton therapy centers developed by the companies, recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.
The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:
Hitachi,Optivus, Ion Beam Applications(IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems
The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:
Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis(2012 – 2025)
Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment(2012 – 2025)
Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)
Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company
Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator
Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market
Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Center
Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario
Proton Therapy Current Applications
Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy
Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company
Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis
Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors
Major Companies Analysis
Register for a My NxtGenReports account and receive 10% off your entire purchase, Contact Us if you are looking for more discount.
Free Sample Market Report
You can read a detailed index of the entire research here:
United States Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, Reimbursement, Clinical Trails, Proton Therapy Centers, Major Deals, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Get Discount Copy of thisReport at: sales@nxtgenreports.com
Related Reports:
Global Neuroendovascular Coil and Non-Coil Devices Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2016 – 2021)
World Dental Handpiece Market Research Report 2022(covering USA, EU, China, South East Asia, Japan and etc)
World Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Research Report 2022(Covering USA, EU, China, South East Asia, India, Japan and etc)
Contact Us:
Sachin
NxtGen Reports
410, Sadguru Galaxy,
Shivane, Pune, 411023, India
Website: https://www.nxtgenreports.com
Email: sales@nxtgenreports.com
Phone: +918551022388
More Report at: https://www.nxtgenreports.com/latestreports