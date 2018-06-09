Sagarmala’s majorport :Mangalore Port

Mangalore Port was declared as 9th Major Port. It is the only major port in the state of Karnataka located on the west coast of India, situated at Panambur, Mangalore on the west coast of India, 170 nautical miles south of Mormugao and 191 nautical miles north of Cochin port. It is a lagoon type harbor with a long approach channel artificially created by dredging. The port is having three dock systems as Eastern Dock arm, Oil Dock arm and the western dockarmand 15 berths.

Road Connectivity: Port is connected with 3 National Highways and the main road networks connecting the hinterland to Mumbai Port. They are: NH-66 connecting Kochi – Mangalore – Goa – Mumbai(It is a four lane stretches from Kochi to Mumbai linking many important cities and towns in its route road), NH-75 connecting Bangalore – Hassan – Mangalore(It directly connects Mangalore to Bangalore via Hassan, serving the requirement of eastern and southern Karnataka), NH-50 connecting Mangalore – Shimoga – Chitradurga – Bijapur – Sholapur(Connects Mangalore to Sholapur).

Rail Connectivity: Through Southern Railway, South western railway and Konkan railway the port is connected to the Indian Railway Network. The marshalling yard located on the northern side of the port at Panambur is operated by the Southern railway.

Ongoing and planned development project: Mechanization of Berth 12 (At present mechanization of berth 12 with a capacity to handle 6.7 MTPA of bulk cargo, is a major project handled by the port. This project is taken up on the PPP mode of development for a 30 year period) and Deepening of Port.

Projects to be completed by Year 2020: Development of 30 acres of stack yard and ancillary roads for parking of Ro-Ro cargoes and cars, Utilization of Berth 8 and Backup area as Container Terminal and Deep water break bulk berth adjacent to ore berth.