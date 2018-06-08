Huawei B715 LTE CPE is Available

The latest wireless gateway B715 from Huawei is available in some European countries, like Poland. This new LTE router with LTE category 9 which could support up to 450 Mbit / s in the downlink. The device has four RJ45 Gigabit LAN interfaces and a USB port, as well as an integrated telephone function with RJ11 connection. This makes the router a direct successor to the popular Huawei B525s. When the device will also come to other countries in the market, is currently not clear.

Huawei B715s-23c

The Huawei B715 ( https://www.store4g.com/huawei-b715-4g-lte-cpe/ ) is currently available in Europe with the exact model B715s-23c. This designation recognizes the modem optimized for the European market – in other parts of the world the B715 may have a slightly different designation and thus a different frequency band equipment. Since the frequency ranges used in Poland largely coincide with those in Germany, as well as in Austria and Switzerland, the B715s-23c can also be used without problems in German-speaking countries.

Huawei B715 Modem Technology

There are two internal LTE antenna at the body of Huawei B715, but it also has two SMA connectors for inserting an external LTE antenna. This LTE modem can connect up to three frequency ranges by means of carrier aggregation (channel bundling), which theoretically allows up to 450 Mbit / s in the downlink. In the uplink, up to 50 Mbps are possible via LTE. In addition to LTE, UMTS (3G) and GSM (2G) are also supported.

The RJ11 connector on the back panel of the B715 can be used to connect a telephone, as well as a USB port for integrating a printer or storage media into the network. Wired devices can be connected via the four LAN ports. If required, one of the four LAN ports also acts as a WAN port, so you can also use the B715 with an external modem.

Huawei B715 VS. B618

As a normal LTE CPE, B715 is the first choice. However, there is also a LTE cube router Huawei B618. It offers up to 600 Mbps via LTE Cat11. The Huawei B618 ( https://www.store4g.com/huawei-b618/ ) also has the 4 × 4 MIMO antenna technology installed, the B715 can seem only on 2 × 2 MIMO antenna technology fall back. Nevertheless, the Huawei B715 also has advantages over the B618: there are four RJ45 Gigabit LAN ports and not only two like the B618 and also the SMA ports of the B715 are not available on the B618, there are “only” 2x TS9 ports.