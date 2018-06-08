GINA CAREY FILMS To Hold “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” In October 2018

GINA CAREY FILMS is pleased to present “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” which will be held on Monday October 8, 2018 at “JPL”, 39001 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270. Time: 6pm – 9pm

This incredible event will feature special performances by National Recording Artist/Saxophonist Will Donato, (Guitarist, Darrell Crooks) Comedian John Hill, Barry Minniefield & Abigail Carter. Special guest presenters “Manny The Movie Guy”, Dave Acosta (Radio Presenter, Jammin 99.5FM) Gary D ( Marker Broadcasting) Anup Kulkarni (4-time Academy Award winning film Life of Pi, the award-winning film Thor: The Dark World and more.

Tickets to “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” are now available and costs $25.00 per person (including children). Tickets include awards show, live entertainment and buffet style dinner (both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options). Seating is limited.

Come join Gina Carey Films for an enchanting evening as they honor the cinematic achievements of Indie Filmmakers, Actors/Actress from the Coachella Valley, all over California & surrounding states. This upcoming event promises to be a classic.

About The CV Indie Film Awards

The CV Indie Film Awards was founded in 2017 by Indie filmmaker Gina Carey, CEO of Gina Carey Films (Family Film Movie Production Company since 2015) and Gico Music (Indie Record Company since 1996).

The CV Indie Film Awards is an awards show that gives recognition to the Independent Film Community. CVIFA strictly focuses on recognizing and rewarding true Independent films with limited budgets (low & Micro budget films only).

The CV Indie Film Awards recognize talented actors, actresses, cinematographers, screenwriters, producers, directors and a multitude of films from multiple genres.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cvindiefilmawards.com/ or kindly send a mail to cvindiefilmawards@gmail.com

Media Contact

CEO- CV Indie Film Awards, Gina Carey Films / Gina Carey

Email: cvindiefilmawards@gmail.com

Phone: 760 6785815

Website: http://www.cvindiefilmawards.com/