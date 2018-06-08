Construction Chemical Market Expected to Grow at 7% CAGR Revenue by 2022

Global Construction Chemical Market Information Report by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Sealants & Adhesives, Protective Coatings, Others), by Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast To 2022
Construction Chemical Market Scenario
Construction chemicals are the chemicals use with cement, concrete or other construction material, which are used for holding the construction material together. Construction chemicals are extensively used for the infrastructural activities such as residential & non-residential structures and infrastructural activities such as roads, bridges and dams. The prime concern of the construction is maintaining the quality of the constructed structure for a longer time frame, which can be addressed by the use of construction chemicals.
Regional Analysis of Construction Chemical Market
The construction chemical market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global construction chemical market, due to growing urbanization which is fuelling the growth of infrastructure projects, thereby leading to the highest consumption of the global cement production. The construction chemical market in the region is also growing with the rising awareness of benefits of construction chemicals.
Construction Chemical Market Study Objectives of Construction Chemical Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Construction chemical
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyse the Global Construction chemical based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
Construction Chemical Market Key Players
The key players of Construction Chemical Market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Fosroc International Limited (U.K.), Mapie S.p.A (Italy), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.) and others.
Intended Audience
- Construction chemical manufacturers
- Distributer & Supplier companies
- End Users
- consultants and Investment bankers
- Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities
Product Analysis
- Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types
Additional Information
- Regulatory Landscape
- Pricing Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Company Information
- Profiling of 10 key market players
- In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title
- Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companie
Table Of Contents
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 2 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 3 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY REGIONS
TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY COUNTRY
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 7 U.S. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 8 U.S. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 9 CANADA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 10 CANADA CONSTRUCTION CHEMICAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
