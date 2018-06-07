Laboratory Sterilizers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Laboratory Sterilizers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Laboratory Sterilizers Market by technology (low-temperature, filtration, ionizing radiation and heat sterilization), end user (healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Laboratory Sterilizers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market are Amerex Instruments, Carolina Biological Supply, BMM Weston, Belimed, Cantel Medical, Benchmark Scientific, Nordion, Panasonic, Cisa Production, Astell and Tuttnauer. According to report the global laboratory sterilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increasing Demand for Highly Safe and Accurate Sterilizers from Laboratories as well as Demand for Sterilizers without Minimal Human Input is anticipating up Gradation in the Current Sterilizers

Manufacturers are widely focusing towards the development of sterilizers that are quite flexible and smart. Hence, increasing incidence of various diseases that require growth in developing drugs will create more opportunities for the laboratory sterilizers market over the forecast period. Growing number of incidence in nosocomial infections or hospital acquire infection is the key factor driving the growth of laboratory sterilizers market over the forecast period. Improper disposal and poor disinfection techniques at healthcare facility are responsible for the growth of nosocomial infection over the past several years. Moreover, hospitals acquire infection or nosocomial infections are more often contracted by an individual while taking medical treatment at clinics or hospitals. However, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infection primarily benefits in the growth of laboratory sterilizers market.

Segment Covered

The report on global laboratory sterilizers market covers segments such as, technology and end-user. On the basis of technology the global laboratory sterilizers market is categorized into low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization and heat sterilization. On the basis of end-user the global laboratory sterilizers market is categorized into healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies.

Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Global Laboratory Sterilizers Industry Company Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global laboratory sterilizers market such as, Amerex Instruments, Carolina Biological Supply, BMM Weston, Belimed, Cantel Medical, Benchmark Scientific, Nordion, Panasonic, Cisa Production, Astell and Tuttnauer.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market

4. Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Technology

4.1. Low-Temperature Sterilization

4.2. Filtration Sterilization

4.3. Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

4.4. Heat Sterilization

5. Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market by End-User

5.1. Healthcare Facilities

5.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6. Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Technology

6.1.2. North America Laboratory Sterilizers Market by End-user

6.1.3. North America Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Technology

6.2.2. Europe Laboratory Sterilizers Market by End-user

6.2.3. Europe Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Technology

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Laboratory Sterilizers Market by End-user

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Technology

6.4.2. RoW Laboratory Sterilizers Market by End-user

6.4.3. RoW Laboratory Sterilizers Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Amerex Instruments

7.2. Carolina Biological Supply

7.3. BMM Weston

7.4. Belimed

7.5. Cantel Medical

7.6. Benchmark Scientific

7.7. Nordion, Panasonic

7.8. Cisa Production

7.9. Astell

7.10. Tuttnauer

