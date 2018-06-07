High Performance Data Analytics Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights:

Global High Performance Data Analytics is growing rapidly and the main factor which is supporting the market is increasing application areas and wide adaptability. Growing interest of government, industrial sectors and academics towards HPDA is helping the market to grow. In the year 2015, the global market size of high performance data analysis has been valued at US ~$25.2 billion which is growing with CAGR of ~18%. Growing demand for big data analytics and market of data interpretation is expected to drive the market to US ~$82 billion by the end of forecast period.

High Performance Data Analytics is a technology to provide solutions to data analytics services such as graph modeling and visualization, streaming analytics, exploratory data analysis and emerging architecture analysis among others. Also it is high demand by businesses which needs to take fast decision to gain competitive advantages.

The major factor that drives the growth of high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is increasing data explosion in enterprises, growing market of big data analytics and rising advanced and analytical method & tools among others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1828

Major Key Players

Cisco system, Inc. (U.S.),

Red hat, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Cray Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), and ATOS SE (France) among others.

According to MRFR, Globally the market for High Performance Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 18% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market with the largest market share due to high demand of HPDA by large enterprises and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for high performance data analytics (HPDA) followed by Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

Segments:

Global High performance data analytics (HPDA) Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Component: Hardware and software.

Segmentation by Technologies: Structured, semi-structured and unstructured.

Segmentation by Application: manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, retailers and energy among others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-performance-data-analytics-hpda-market-1828

Target Audience: