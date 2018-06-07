Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2018 Analysis – Economic Impact, Market Dynamics, Proposals and Research Conclusions by 2027

Produced Water Treatment Market Global Market – Overview Waste to Energy (WTE) facilities worldwide over 6000 to be précised are accounting for a substantial production of electricity, steam and recoveries of metals for The produced water treatment are land and offshore with less requirements for installation. The major application of produced water treatment system are residential complexes and industrial sector. Different technology is ised for the treatment of water such as Chemical, physical and Membrane. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of produced water treatment market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The growth in the industry sector is expected to drive the produced water treatment system market. The stable growth of water and sewer sector due to monopolistic business nature and essentiality of the service will also drive the market. South Global countries are witnessing continues development in the manufacturing sector which is expected to drive the produced water treatment system market. The mining industries in Brazil and Chile have been growing at a steady pace since 2010. Produced water treatment system is used extensively in the industrial applications. According to World Bank, the annual percentage growth for industry was 2.353 % in 2013 and it increased to 3.203 in 2015.

Top Key Players:-

Siemens AG

Aker Solutions

Alderley plc

Schlumberger Limited

CETCO Energy Services.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Produced Water Treatment Market are that of new product development.

In 2017, GE Water & Process Technologies launched a new product PROflex for wide range of application such as general industrial, power, drinking water, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and others. The reverse osmosis was developed to provide cost-effective and easy-to-configure system.

In 2017, Veolia Water Technologies have been given a contract to build an iron removal water treatment plant for providing facility to Senegal’s water utility. This would increase the supply of drinking water to Dakar and its suburbs area.

Produced Water Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global Produced Water Treatment Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Well Type : Comprises Land and Offshore

Segmentation by Treatment : Comprises Chemical, Physical and Membrane

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Produced Water Treatment Market:

With the increase in the onshore and offshore exploration activities the North American region is expected to dominate the market for Produced Water Treatment. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to register high growth mainly due to the shortage of fresh water in these regions.