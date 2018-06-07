Fun Activities Organized By Boys And Girls Clubs Of Central Texas

Killeen, TX/2018: Engaging kids in after school fun activities can greatly impact their personalities in many positive ways. Such activities are great stress busters for kids and a much needed change from their curriculum work. They add to their confidence levels and teach them useful life skills. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas is one such organization which is committed towards engaging youngsters in such activities.

It was founded in 1964 and has since then grown to over 25 sites in 8 communities across the Central Texas region. The mission of the renowned club is to help youngsters achieve their maximum potential both in and out of school. Various activities are organized to help the youth learn and grow in a fun filled, safe environment.

Activities At The Club

Various activities are organized such as drawing, printmaking, collage making, mixed media, creating sculptures, music camps, poetry, rustic tent camping, writing lyrics, drama, etc. and the kids are encouraged to display their creations at regional exhibits. These programs help kids engage in fun activities that help them discover their hidden talent. They are encouraged to participate in activities which boost their imagination and creativity.

Some activities are aimed at boosting the physical, emotional and social health of kids. For instance interactive activities to teach kids about the importance of oral hygiene, programs to educate kids about substance abuse, activities to increase peer support, confidence, resiliency and self-esteem. Also various sports activities are conducted to reduce the stress levels of kids and teach them how to use their free time productively.

Students are encouraged to express themselves through activities such as reading, writing, discussing, playing games like scrabble, going for field trips to serve the community, learn money management skills through group activities and so on.

Kids participate in activities which boost their character and instill leadership qualities. Stress is laid on academic performance, moral character, setting life goals, poise and public speaking etc.

For more information on fun activities organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, call at (254) 699-5808. You can also visit 304 W Ave B, Killeen, TX-76541 or log on to http://bgctx.org