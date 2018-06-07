Fleet Management Market Research Report 2018

Fleet Management Market 2018 – Global Research Report, Global Fleet Management Market growing at strategic CAGR of 22% by the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. Fleet Management Market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as continuous increase in the demand for logistics and transport. The determiners of the growth of the market are the fluctuating fuel costs, connectivity issues, demand to meet pollution targets and operational efficiency. With fleet management, organizations can have better access to plan maintenance of vehicles, enhanced driver safety, proper routing of fleets that can all ultimately lead to effective operations of the fleet. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Fleet Management is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

Fleet Management Market Key Companies Analyzed For This Research Are:

Fleetmatics Group PLC (U.S.), Verizon Telematics Inc.(U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S), WorkWave LLC(U.S.), Zonar Systems, Inc. (U.S.), I.D. Systems, Inc. (U.S), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Fleet Management Market Highlights:

Fleet management is the process of managing vehicle fleet in an organization. Mismanaging a vehicle fleet can have significant effect on an organized operation. Fleet management typically includes vehicles such as trucks, cars and corporate fleets, commercial and freight aircrafts, buses and trams and also container ships. Fleet management includes operations such as vehicle tracking, mechanical diagnostics and also driver behavior. Furthermore, vehicle tracking and diagnostics include risk management, fuel management, telematics and accident management. Fleet management is predominantly used in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, mining, construction, retail and logistics, utilities, public and private transport, waste management and service sectors.

The fleet management market is driven by the need to meet increasing strict standards from environmental laws and the demand to reduce costs from vehicle operations. The fleet management is deployed by cloud technology, on premises or by hybrid technology. The fleet management operations also focus on driver and asset management and even the operations management that can save fuel by planned route operations. For example, driver management programs focus on driving behaviors of drivers and how they can be made to have less impact on fuel consumption and reduce cost. Also, fleet management focuses on scheduled maintenance of fleets to reduce maintenance cost and operational liability of fleets.

Regional Analysis:

The North American and Europe region is expected to dominate the market due to stringent norms on vehicle emissions and huge innovations in the fleet management technology deployment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region with increased opportunities in countries such as China and India. Large scale adoption of web and mobile based business services in these regions is the primary driver for the market in the region.

Global organizations are rapidly deploying fleet management services in their operations either by the cloud technology or by the on-premises technology. Also predominant employment of these technologies result in low cost for implementation and this is driving the market for fleet management. The vehicles are usually tracked by GPS systems or Electronic logging devices (ELD).

Market Segmentation:

The Fleet Management market can be segmented by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), by Management type (Driver Management, Asset Management, Operation Management), by Connectivity Type (Satellite Navigation, Cellular System), by Services (Managed Services, Integration and Deployment services, Professional services) and by Regions.

Global Fleet Management market Research Insights:

The report for Global Fleet Management Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

