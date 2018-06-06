Narcolepsy Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Narcolepsy is a medical condition which is characterized by overwhelming daytime drowsiness and sudden attacks of sleep. Sometimes, this chronic sleep disorder can lead to a sudden loss of muscle tone (cataplexy), leading to weakness and loss of muscle control. Sleep paralysis, hallucinations, daytime sleepiness, fragmented sleep & insomnia, besides others are some of the most common symptoms of the disease.

Increasing prevalence of narcolepsy, growing the obese population, increasing demands for effective treatment, rising research and development are estimated to be some of the significant drivers for the Global narcolepsy market. However, lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries may restraint the Global narcolepsy market growth, during the forecast period. Global Narcolepsy Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5701 .

Key Players for Global Narcolepsy Market

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Republic of Ireland), BIOPROJET (Paris), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Graymark Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), Shionogi Inc. (U.S.), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), and others

Regional Analysis for Global Narcolepsy Market

America dominates the Global narcolepsy market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector, high healthcare expenditure and a huge patient population. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in 2018, it is estimated that approximately 135,000 to 200,000 people in the United States are living with narcolepsy.

Europe is the second largest market for narcolepsy and is followed by Asia Pacific owing to the availability of funds for research, huge patient population, growing number of obese, and presence of developed economies like France, Italy, and Germany within the region

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the Global narcolepsy market. Presence of developing economies like India and China within the region and developing healthcare sector facilitates the regional market growth

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the Global narcolepsy market. Factors such as the presence of weak economies and stringent government policies especially within in the African region makes the market to lag within the region.

Segments for Global Narcolepsy Market

Global Narcolepsy Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into type 1 narcolepsy, type 2 narcolepsy, and others, on the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into polysomnogram, multiple sleep latency test, others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into stimulants, antidepressants, sodium oxybate, and others and on the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and others.

Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5701 .

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1 Report Prologue

Chapter 2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

TOC Continued…

Get Complete Access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/narcolepsy-market-5701 .

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312