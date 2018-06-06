Global Point Of Sale Terminal Market Booming at 55.68 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 25.6%

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Highlights:

With the advancement of technologies and increase in demand for end to end encryption for secure online transactions and is presumed to drive the Point of Sale (POS) terminals market. Additionally, the business enterprises are emphasized on software solution on account of the increase in smartphones.

The POS Terminal market is categorized based on component, product, deployment, and end-user.

By component, the POS terminal market is sub-categorized as hardware,software, and services. Based on hardware, the market is classified as mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones synchronized with a debit/credit card reader, cash drawers, monitors, and others. Based on services, the segment is segregated as professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises and on-cloud. Furthermore, by the product, the POS terminal is differentiated as fixed terminal and wireless POS terminal. Based on end-user, the market is divided into retail, warehouse, healthcare, restaurants, hospitality, entertainment, and others.

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Key Players:

Some of the key players of POS Terminal market include Ingenico S.A. (France), Verifone Systems (U.S.), PAX Technology (Hong Kong), HP Company (U.S), Cisco Systems (U.S), Elavon (U.S.), Castles Technology (Taiwan), Newland Payment Technology (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), CITIXSYS AMERICAS (U.S.). Touchbistro (Canada), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Diebold Nixdorf (U.S.), Zebra technologies (U.S.), Squirrel Systems (Canada), and BBPOS (Hong Kong).

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the POS Terminal market is categorized into four different regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are expected to have a significant growth the POS Terminal market over forecast period, owing to the increase in adoption rate of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD). Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in POS Terminal market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is attributed to the increase in awareness of analytical tools in educational institutions in the region

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Segmentation:

The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market is differentiated by component, product type, deployment, and end-user.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Point of Sale terminal Service Providers

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Point of Sale terminal

Software solution providers

Educational Institution, University and Research Organization.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

List of Tables

Table1 World Population by Major Regions (2017 To 2023)

Table2 Global POS Terminal Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America POS Terminal Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Pos Terminal Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Pos Terminal Market

Continues...

