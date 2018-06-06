Feminine Hygiene Products Market Financial Status over Forecast Period 2018 to 2027

Feminine hygiene products are typically used by women for their personal care particularly during vaginal discharge, menstruation and any other bodily functions that are associated with vagina and vulva. These products are broadly categorized into external and internal products. Female hygiene products include external products such as sanitary napkins, period panties, and sanitary clothes and internal products such as tampons, sea sponge and menstrual cups. Feminine hygiene products have become a necessity particularly in developing countries such as Africa, rural parts of India and other underdeveloped countries.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Drivers

One the most common but significant factors driving the adoption of feminine hygiene is safety and health of women during menstruation cycle. Every month women have to go through this natural process and it becomes extremely important to maintain hygiene during periods to avoid infection. Increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene is another factor, which is creating a positive impact on the overall market for feminine hygiene products. Changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income is also boosting the development of feminine hygiene products across the globe. Feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and menstrual cups are user friendly and easily available. Feminine hygiene products are easy to carry and dispose thus making it convenient for the user. Government’s initiative in spreading awareness about maintaining hygiene especially among school girls is expected to boost the growth of feminine hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Restraints

Usage of feminine hygiene products is a debatable subject. In emerging economies across the globe, the main problem faced by individuals is the pricing of the products they use. With respect to feminine hygiene products, the increasing prices is expected to impact their adoption on a large scale, for instance, the high pricing of sanitary napkins is being criticized by women. This has resulted in increasing preference for homemade sanitary clothes that is expected to hamper the growth of feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, regular use of sanitary napkins or tampons spread allergies among women due to the material used while manufacturing the product. For instance, excessive use of sea sponges carry the risk of toxic shock syndrome, due to which manufacturers are carrying out product recalls, which is negatively impacting the growth of feminine hygiene products market. Lack of awareness among women population in underdeveloped regions such as Africa is another restraint hindering the market’s growth.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is anticipated to showcase high potential for growth of the feminine hygiene products market with respect to increased adoption. The reason behind this growth is the growing population in the region, especially China and India. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are also grabbing a significant revenue share in terms of usage of feminine hygiene products. Easy availability of feminine hygiene products due to large presence of supermarkets and greater awareness among female population about the use of hygiene products are the key factors responsible for the growth of the feminine hygiene products in developed regions such as Europe and North America.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Key players

Lil-Lets, Johnson & Johnson, Ontex International, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Edgewell Personal Care and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. are some of the key companies involved in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products.

