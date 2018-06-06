Emulsion Polymers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Emulsion Polymers Market by product type, application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Emulsion Polymers Market was worth USD 33.57 billion in the year of 2016 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 56.28 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during the forecast period. Rising use of emulsion polymer in adhesives, coatings and paints is said to be the factor to boost the growth of this market. Expanding projects of construction in Asia Pacific and Middle East is also said to boost the demand for paints and coatings that are high in quality thus, having a positive impact on the growth of the market. Additionally, improved adhesive utilization in the industry of automotive coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of this market significantly. Growing concerns that are related to the environment have compelled authorities including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) to impose stringent regulations with the aim of increasing the utilization of products that are bio-based and reduce the harmful impact on the environment.

The Global Emulsion Polymers Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:

Polyurethane Dispersions

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Other Product Type

Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Paper & Paperboard

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Other Applications

Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Automotive

Building & Construction

Textile & Coatings

Chemicals

Other End User

Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The global market of emulsion polymers contains a large number of mid-sized companies as well as multinationals in the market. The major companies are DOW Chemical Company, BASF Construction Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions, Arkema, Lubrizol, Wacker Chemie AG, Trinseo, Nuplex Industries, Momentive Performance Materials and DIC Corporation. With the aim of promoting the demand in the Asia Pacific, manufacturers are anticipated to invest in expanding the facilities along with the portfolio of the product. With the aim of attracting more consumers, manufacturers have implanted the low-cost method.

