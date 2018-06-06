Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market by product, application, and material – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) is a discipline of orthopedic surgery that deals with all the aspects related to facial and skull disorders. Craniomaxillofacial procedures are usually performed to treat severe injuries to the facial and cranial bones. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is majorly driven by factors such as rising incidence of sports injuries leading to facial injuries and fractures along with increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. According to Stanford Children’s Health, in the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Increasing incidence of accidents worldwide is another factor contributing to the rising demand for reconstructive surgeries. Moreover, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical devices and procedures are expected to further fuel the growth of craniomaxillofacial devices market during the analysis period.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06152

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation:

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Cranial Flap Fixation Devices

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Devices

CMF Distraction

Bone Graft Substitutes

CMF Plate and Screw Fixation

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Neurosurgery & ENT

Plastic Surgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Material, 2016-2025:

Bioabsorbable

Metal

Ceramic

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market focus on product development and geographic expansion to increase their reach to new marketplaces. For instance, in January 2017, OssDsign AB, a Swedish company involved in design, development and distribution of next generation cranial and facial reconstruction implants, obtained the FDA 510(k) approval for its OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI in the U.S. Some of the major players operating in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, TMJ Concepts, OsteoMed, and Medartis AG.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Product, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 2.Cranial Flap Fixation Devices Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 3.Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Devices Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million),

Table 4.CMF Distraction Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.CMF Plate and Screw Fixation Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Application ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Neurosurgery & ENT Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 9.Plastic Surgery Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million),

Table 10.Orthognathic and Dental Surgery Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com