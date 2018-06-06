Consagous Technologies Is Ready To Explore Newly Connected World In ConnecTechAsia 2018

It’s time to shake off the spring blues and head out for some summer adventures. We are happy to announce that Consagous Technologies will participate in ConnecTechAsia as an exhibitor on 26th – 28th June 2018 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

ConnecTechAsia, the pristine event incorporates with CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia and the new NXTAsia, where technology, unique ideas, and business growth will be the main concern. It’s an Asia’s largest platform that covers the entire range of enterprise technology, communication, broadcast, and services indulge the needs of the industry in Asia and beyond, by offering the technological innovation and leadership skills that will help them to move forward towards the newly connected world.

Consagous Technologies provides prominent IT & software development services worldwide and we are ready to experience the future at world largest B2B platform through a surfeit of experiential programmes and complementary value-added activities on the floor. It will provide us the whack of an opportunities to meet the gems of the industry and to generate our brand awareness among the foreign buyers.

We help organizations to grow with our dedicated team of software engineers which hold the expertise in MS .NET, Java, AI, Blockchain, IoT, Machine Learning, Mobile, Data and Open Source technologies for over a decade, we comprehend our clients’ requirement for scalable and sound next-generation tech solutions. At IndiaSoft, we hope to showcase our approach to global executives with our practical and cost-effective IT solutions.

About Consagous

Consagous Technologies is known for a holistic approach to designing, developing and delivering end to end web & mobile solutions. These services are driven by creativity and innovation along with excellence.

We develop and securely integrate solutions across a broad range of technologies like Android, iPhone app development, web design & development, AI, Blockchain, IoT, Machine Learning .NET – Microsoft, Flex, DotNetNuke, Silverlight, SharePoint, PHP – Symfony2, Laravel, Codeigniter, MYSQL, Oracle, LAMP, WordPress, Magento, Drupal, and X-Cart Ecommerce Development.

At Consagous, we host Microsoft Application Development, Open Source Development, Software and Mobile Application Development under one roof. With the development of over 100 apps till date to its credit, our experienced team makes a project of any magnanimity a smooth delivery and due to this, we can provide in-house solutions throughout every step of the mobile application development process, right from conception to design to bug testing to final polishing. Please visit our website www.consagous.com to get a bird’s eye view of how we can be of help to you.