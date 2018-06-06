Cervical Pillows Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.5% Through 2027

According to a newly published report by Future Market Insights titled “Cervical Pillows Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),” major players in the market are trying to launch and add new products to their product portfolio to stay at the top in this competitive market. According to the report forecasts, the global cervical pillows market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017–2027. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1436.2 Mn by 2027. The primary reasons behind market revenue growth are an increasing prevalence of neck and back pain and growing research and development activities pertaining to spine and neck injuries.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Trends

Partnership with distribution channels

Ease of pillows in air travel

Growing specialist chiropractor products

Collaboration through digital platforms to bring more value to patients

Increasing number of local players in the market

Innovation with new technologies and products such as Japanese buckwheat pillow

Programmes to increase awareness among the people

Accelerating number of clinical trials

Technological advancements in pillow material

New product launches with hot and cold therapy

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global cervical pillows market is segmented into cradle pillows, neck pillows, side pillows, cervical rolls, and basic cervical pillows. Basic cervical pillows dominated the global cervical pillows market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Basic cervical pillows is projected to be the most attractive segment with an attractiveness index of 1.6 during the forecast period. This segment was valued at US$ 299.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 503.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global cervical pillows market is segmented into cervical spondylosis, trauma based whiplash recovery, and temporomandibular disorders. The temporomandibular disorders segment was valued at US$ 183.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the period of assessment. This segment represents a market attractiveness index of 0.4.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by distribution channel comprises hospital pharmacies, retails pharmacies, and e- commerce. The e-commerce distribution channel dominated the global cervical pillows market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies is projected to be the most attractive market with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the forecast period.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Forecast by Material Type

Material type segmentation comprises foam pillows, fiber filled pillows, memory foam pillows, water filled pillows, gas filled pillows and gel filled pillows. The water filled pillows segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions that have been covered in this report. Revenue from the North America cervical pillows market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Cervical Pillows Market: Key Players

Djo Global, Alex Orthopedic, Inc., Mediflow Inc, Coop Home Goods, Core Products International, Inc, Innocor Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, PharMeDoc, Crown Medical Products, Inc., CNH Pillow Inc., Therapeutic Pillow International, Arc4life, My Pillow, Hall Innovations, LLC., Xtreme Comforts, Cr Sleep, Malouf, Carpenter Co., Custom craftwork, and J-Pillow Ltd are some of the top companies operating in the global cervical pillows market that have been profiled in this report.