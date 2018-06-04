Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by application (cardiac anomaly, pulmonary regurgitation), technology (self-expanded transcatheter valve, balloon-expanded transcatheter valve), end-user (pediatric, adult), raw material (tissue engineered transcatheter valve, synthetic transcatheter valve) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market are Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Cryolife, Inc., LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group), Venus Medtech, Xeltis, SYMETIS SA, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and Direct Flow Medical, Inc.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/138

The Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market was Worth USD 33.97 Million In 2016 and it is projected to Reach USD 50.92 Million In 2023

Transcatheter pulmonary valve also referred to as human transcatheter pulmonary valve, as defined by WHO, is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. It contains an agent that resembles a disease causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. Human body has natural ability to learn about eliminating all sort of germs or microbes that cause diseases. Transcatheter pulmonary valve utilizes that ability of the body to enable it to protect itself, from those microbes, which have attacked it before. Typically, transcatheter pulmonary valve are administered through injections, orally and sprayed into the nose. Human transcatheter pulmonary valve is of two technologies such as preventable and therapeutic transcatheter pulmonary valve. The preventable human transcatheter pulmonary valve is used in children and adults to immunize the individuals against pulmonary atresias such as influenza, diphtheria, hepatitis, pneumococcal diseases, and meningococcal diseases among others.

Transcatheter pulmonary valve also known as percutaneous or catheter-based pulmonary valve. Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement is a minimally invasive heart surgery that involves the positioning and placement of a pulmonary valve prosthesis via a catheter inserted into a vein. Transcatheter pulmonary valve are delivery by system which, is a thin, hollow, and long tube (catheter) that delivers the transcatheter pulmonary valve into the heart without open heart surgery while the heart is beating.

Increasing Investments in the Research and Development of New Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Is Expected To Accelerate the Growth in the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market over the Forecast Period

The global transcatheter pulmonary valve market was worth USD 33.97 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 50.92 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2023. High prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders, growing geriatric population with heart valve diseases such as pulmonary stenosis, pulmonary regurgitation, and others are the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for transcatheter pulmonary valve. Moreover, the government support for the development of transcatheter pulmonary valve is likely to augment the growth in the market over the next six years. Moreover, and increasing investments in the research and development of new transcatheter pulmonary valve is expected to accelerate the growth in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost associated with development of transcatheter pulmonary valve is the primary restraining factor hampering the growth in the market over the forecast period. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to augment the healthcare expenditure per capita and new transcatheter pulmonary valve in pipeline are likely to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market.

Segments Covered

The report on global transcatheter pulmonary valve market covers segments such as application, technology, end-use, and raw material. The application segments include pulmonary atresia, cardiac anomaly, pulmonary stenosis, tetralogy of fallot, truncus arteriosus, pulmonary regurgitation and others. On the basis of technology, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market is categorized into self-expanded transcatheter valve and balloon-expanded transcatheter valve. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as pediatric and adult. On the basis of raw material, the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as tissue engineered transcatheter valve and synthetic transcatheter valve.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region As it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market such as, Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Cryolife, Inc., LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group), Venus Medtech, Xeltis, SYMETIS SA, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and Direct Flow Medical, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of transcatheter pulmonary valve market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the transcatheter pulmonary valve market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contends:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market

4. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Pulmonary Atresia

4.2 Cardiac Anomaly

4.3 Pulmonary Stenosis

4.4 Tetralogy Of Fallot

4.5 Truncus Arteriosus

4.6 Pulmonary Regurgitation

4.7 Others

5. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

5.1 Self-Expanded Transcatheter Valve

5.2 Balloon-Expanded Transcatheter Valve

6. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Pediatric

6.2 Adult

7. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by Raw Material 2017 – 2023

7.1 Tissue Engineered Transcatheter Valve

7.2 Synthetic Transcatheter Valve

8. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Application

8.1.2 North America transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Technology

8.1.3 North America transcatheter pulmonary Valve market by End-Use

8.1.4 North America transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Raw Material

8.1.5 North America transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Application

8.2.2 Europe transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Technology

8.2.3 Europe transcatheter pulmonary valve market by End-Use

8.2.4 Europe transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Raw Material

8.2.5 Europe transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Application

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Technology

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific transcatheter pulmonary valve market by End-Use

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Raw Material

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Application

8.4.2 RoW transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Technology

8.4.3 RoW transcatheter pulmonary valve market by End-Use

8.4.4 RoW transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Raw Material

8.4.5 RoW transcatheter pulmonary valve market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Colibri Heart Valve, LLC

9.2 Cryolife, Inc.

9.3 LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group)

9.4 Venus Medtech

9.5 Xeltis

9.6 SYMETIS SA

9.7 St. Jude Medical

9.8 Medtronic

9.9 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

9.10 Direct Flow Medical, Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_transcatheter_pulmonary_valve_market