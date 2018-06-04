Market Study on Expected Growth for Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Sleep Apnea Devices Market by product (therapeutic devices, diagnostic devices), end user (home care settings, sleep laboratories, hospitals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Sleep Apnea Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market are Compumedics Limited, GE Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH, Cadwell Laboratories, Braebon Medical, Philips Respironics, Carefusion, ResMed, Inc and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. According to report the global sleep apnea devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/293

Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is disturbed during sleep. People with untreated sleep apnea stop breathing frequently during their sleep. This means the brain and the rest of the body may not get enough oxygen for normal function. There are three types of sleep apnea, namely obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Complex sleep apnea and Central sleep apnea. Among these, OSA is the most common of the two forms of apnea and is caused by blockage of airway, generally when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses during sleep. Central sleep apnea is less common type, occurs when the brain fails to signal the muscles that control breathing. Whereas, complex sleep apnea is combination of both OSA and central sleep apnea. Treatment options available for sleep apnea include, CPAP, dental devices, implants, surgery and other breathing devices such as Expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), Bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP), and Adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV).

The Therapeutic Devices Segment is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include rising awareness among the population about sleep disorders, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing usage of oral appliances for the treatment, rise in base of aging population, large number of patient population in the emerging countries with unmet medical needs and changing lifestyle habits. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes availability of alternative treatment options for the sleep apnea and lack of patient acquiescence.

North America Dominated the Sleep Apnea Devices Market and Asia Pacific is projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large base of geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to growing awareness among the population, and presence of huge patient pool.

Segment Covered

The report on global sleep apnea devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. On the basis of end user the global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into home care settings and sleep laboratories and hospitals.

Make an Enquiry: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/293

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

4. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product

4.1. Therapeutic Devices

4.1.1. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

4.1.2. Facial Interface

4.1.3. Adaptive Servo- Ventilation (ASV)

4.1.4. Airway Clearance Systems

4.1.5. Oxygen Concentrators

4.1.6. Oral Appliance

4.1.7. Other Accessories

4.2. Diagnostic devices

4.2.1. Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

4.2.2. Respiratory Polygraphs

4.2.3. Single- Channel Screening Devices (Pulse Oximeters)

4.2.4. Actigraphy Systems

5. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End – User

5.1. Home Care Settings

5.2. Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

6. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End – User

6.1.3. North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End – User

6.2.3. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End – User

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by End – User

6.4.3. RoW Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Compumedics Limited

7.2. GE Healthcare

7.3. Invacare Corporation

7.4. Weinmann Medical Devices Gmbh

7.5. Cadwell Laboratories

7.6. Braebon Medical

7.7. Philips Respironics

7.8. Carefusion

7.9. Resmed, Inc

7.10. Fisher &Paykel Healthcare

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/sleep_apnea_devices_market